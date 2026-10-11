TNA Wrestling celebrated three influential names from its history on Sunday afternoon, as Amazing Red, Konnan and ODB were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame ahead of the 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Hannifan hosted the ceremony, which featured appearances from Frankie Kazarian, Cruz Montana, Al Snow and Traci Brooks, along with several emotional speeches and tributes.

Frankie Kazarian Inducts Amazing Red Into The TNA Hall Of Fame

Frankie Kazarian opened the ceremony by inducting Amazing Red, reflecting on their relationship dating back to 2001.

Kazarian recalled being immediately impressed by Red’s innovative high-flying offense and humble personality, describing him as an attraction who needed to be seen to be believed.

He praised Red’s contributions to the X-Division after joining TNA in 2002, calling him an unselfish performer in an often selfish business. Kazarian also recalled winning his first X-Division Championship against Red, describing it as a tremendous honor.

According to Kazarian, it is nearly impossible to watch professional wrestling in 2026 without seeing something influenced by Amazing Red.

Following a video package highlighting his career, an emotional Red made his way to the podium as fans chanted “You deserve it.”

Red reflected on growing up as a young Spanish kid from Brooklyn who simply wanted to pursue his wrestling dreams. He spoke about his close relationship with Kazarian, whom he considers family, and thanked TNA for giving him a platform to make a name for himself.

He recalled how excited people from his neighborhood were to see him on television and eventually receive his own action figure.

Red also acknowledged several people who helped throughout his career, including Don West, Jerry Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett and Chris Divine, whom he referred to as Eddie. He credited Divine with making sure wrestlers had food and money, even driving Red to events where Divine himself wasn’t booked.

Brian XL was also thanked for his assistance with House of Glory.

Red became emotional while acknowledging his family, children and wife, crediting them for their support throughout his journey. He also thanked the fans for helping turn the X-Division into something bigger than anyone could have imagined.

Before leaving the stage, Red delivered a surprise announcement, revealing that he would be the seventh entrant in the X-Division Championship match later that evening at Bound For Glory.

Cruz Montana Inducts Konnan Into The TNA Hall Of Fame

The ceremony continued with Cruz Montana, formerly known as Mike Santana, handling the induction of Konnan.

Following a video package featuring comments from Hernandez and Chris Harris, Montana delivered a passionate tribute to the wrestling veteran and his influence on the industry.

Montana credited Konnan with helping pave the way for performers such as Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis, while also playing an instrumental role in bringing lucha libre to a wider audience in the United States.

He argued that the WCW Cruiserweight division and the success of lucha libre in America would not have been possible without Konnan’s contributions.

Montana also spoke about Konnan’s importance as a Latino role model, praising him for proudly representing his heritage throughout his career.

On a personal level, Montana credited the years he spent learning from Konnan with helping him become a four-time tag team champion and two-time world champion, as well as providing a better life for his daughter.

He concluded by calling Konnan one of the most charismatic and respected personalities in the wrestling business.

Konnan was not in attendance for the ceremony, so Montana accepted the honor on his behalf, holding up his Hall of Fame plaque before returning backstage.

Al Snow & Traci Brooks Induct ODB Into The TNA Hall Of Fame

The final induction of the afternoon saw Al Snow and Traci Brooks honor former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB.

Snow recalled first meeting ODB, whose real name is Jessica Kresa, during auditions for the inaugural season of WWE Tough Enough in 2001.

He noted that she was the only person he remembered from that particular audition, explaining that her personality and promo immediately convinced him she had the potential to become a star.

Brooks followed with a tribute to ODB’s unapologetic personality and the lasting friendship they developed during their time in TNA.

She reflected on the expectations traditionally placed on women to behave a certain way, explaining how refreshing it was to encounter someone like ODB, who refused to change herself to fit those expectations.

Brooks praised ODB for having the courage to be herself and credited TNA with allowing her personality to shine.

After the introductions, longtime referee Earl Hebner escorted ODB to the podium for her induction speech.

ODB began by discussing her lifelong love of professional wrestling, joking about growing up beating up her brother.

She revealed that her parents’ first date was at an AWA wrestling event in Minneapolis in 1973 and recalled becoming hooked on wrestling after watching the 1987 Slammy Awards.

ODB reflected on being asked whether she was tough enough to enter the wrestling business, explaining that her determination ultimately led to 25 years of traveling, inexpensive hotel rooms, lifelong friendships and, eventually, a place in the TNA Hall of Fame.

She thanked Eddie Sharkey for helping launch her wrestling journey, Al Snow for encouraging her and Danny Davis for opening the door for her at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

ODB also paid tribute to the original TNA Knockouts, recalling how the division helped change women’s wrestling when it launched at Bound For Glory 19 years earlier.

She emphasized that the Knockouts were delivering serious professional wrestling at a time when women were often presented differently elsewhere in the industry, describing the group as part of a women’s revolution before the term became popular.

Among those she acknowledged were Lisa Marie Varon, Mickie James, Velvet Sky and Traci Brooks, who were in attendance.

The speech became particularly emotional when ODB turned her attention to her family.

She thanked her mother, whom she called “the original ODB,” for helping shape the person she became. She also honored her late father for teaching her to be a good person, joking that he was now enjoying drinks with wrestling legends The Bruiser and The Crusher.

Her brother also received a mention, with ODB joking about beating him up in front of his girlfriends when they were younger.

ODB thanked her husband, Big Al, and their daughter Madison, along with her longtime on-screen wrestling husband Eric Young. She recalled their memorable TNA storyline wedding, calling it the greatest wrestling wedding of all time.

She also expressed her appreciation for Brooks, comparing her to The Fabulous Moolah in their relationship, and thanked Hebner, whom she described as one of her closest friends.

ODB acknowledged Jeff and Jerry Jarrett for creating TNA and providing a place where performers could express themselves without having to conform to traditional expectations.

She concluded her speech by thanking the fans for supporting her throughout her career.

National Anthem Closes The Ceremony

Following the three inductions, Aimée MaGee of the band Women Of Rock performed the United States national anthem as TNA transitioned from the Hall of Fame ceremony into its 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

The ceremony officially welcomed Amazing Red, Konnan and ODB into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, recognizing their contributions to the promotion and the professional wrestling industry.

For those interested, you can check out our TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.