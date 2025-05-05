“The Man Beast” is coming to “The Motor City” when All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor roll into town.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that wrestling veteran Rhino is scheduled to appear live at their upcoming events in Detroit on Wednesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 8.

The Wednesday show will feature a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite, followed by a special live edition of AEW Collision on Thursday. While specific details regarding Rhino’s involvement have not been revealed, AEW has announced that he will be appearing in person on both nights.

A storied name in professional wrestling, Rhino is a TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer and has held major titles across multiple promotions, including the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and WWF Hardcore Championship.