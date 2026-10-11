Amazing Red has another reason to celebrate following his induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

During Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, Red captured the vacant TNA X-Division Championship in a seven-way scramble match.

The bout featured Red, BDE, Cedric Alexander, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, Rich Swann and Ryan Nemeth competing for the title, which was vacated after Leon Slater invoked Option C following his championship victory at TNA Lockdown.

Originally scheduled as a six-way contest, the match was expanded to include Red after the TNA veteran announced his participation during his Hall of Fame induction speech earlier in the evening.

The closing moments saw Red connect with the Code Red on Navarro to secure the pinfall victory and become the new TNA X-Division Champion.

The victory marks Red’s fourth reign with the X-Division Championship and his first appearance in a Bound For Glory match since 2009.

Red’s championship victory also capped off a memorable evening that saw him officially inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@AmazingRed_iOD takes his place in the TNA Hall of Fame with a bombshell announcement – he’ll be in the X-Division Title match TONIGHT at #TNABoundForGlory! The 2026 TNA Hall of Fame is presented by @iHeartRadio. https://t.co/ksfVBBRmGW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026

.@KCwrestles and his mentor @AmazingRed_iOD coming face to face. #TNABoundForGlory https://t.co/Ypr8Gyz9W4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026