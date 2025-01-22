– TNA Wrestling will be holding an iMPACT taping from the old WWE NXT stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on February 20 and February 21. For ticket information, visit TNAWrestling.com.

BREAKING: #TNAiMPACT! will be LIVE from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL on Thursday, February 20, followed by #TNAiMPACT! TV Tapings on Friday, February 21. Tickets go on-sale TOMORROW at 10am ET on https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8. pic.twitter.com/bU8G0sgbI2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025

– Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on the new multi-year partnership between TNA and WWE on his My World podcast. “Nobody would probably have put that on the bingo card. I guess the name TNA isn’t completely — yanno, so many people just tried to rag and bag on it. I get the, I’ll call it constructive criticism, I really do, but man, it kind of seems like — and it’s not the only reason by any stretch — but when they went back to the name and they started drawing better and kind of an influx with some different talent among other things, seems like they got a little momentum. Of course, Conrad, when you’ve literally put not just your own money but your — I was a 34 year old man and I put everything I had including money into that brand and to see what it did from 02’ to 2010 and then to see the TNA LOL years and now here we are in 2025 and the WWE is quote tweeting it, that’s a pretty cool story to say the least. So congrats, seriously, to everyone involved, it couldn’t be obviously better for TNA but it’s fantastic for the wrestling business across the board.”

– TNA has confirmed that Josh Alexander will be appearing on the first live TNA iMPACT in eight years tomorrow night. He was already advertised, per the announcement at TNA Genesis 2025 regarding Santino Marella addressing him quitting, however in an update, TNA noted that “We’ll hear from Josh Alexander, who is contractually obligated to appear.”

THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT at 8/7c! Catch it on @AXSTV in the U.S., @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world. We'll hear from @Walking_Weapon who is contractually obligated to appear. pic.twitter.com/BNHREzqq60 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above Jeff Jarrett podcast quotes.)