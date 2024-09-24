TNA Wrestling has announced a new segment involving “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander for this Thursday’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ show.

With that announced, featured below is the updated lineup for the September 26 show:

* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Leon Slater, Kushida & Mike Bailey

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

* Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Superstar

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA Title Eliminator)

* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside

* Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li) debuts