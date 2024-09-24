TNA Wrestling has announced a new segment involving “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander for this Thursday’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ show.
With that announced, featured below is the updated lineup for the September 26 show:
* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Leon Slater, Kushida & Mike Bailey
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid
* Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Superstar
* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA Title Eliminator)
* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside
* Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li) debuts
THURSDAY AT 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ and @AXSTV!
We hear from @Walking_Weapon! pic.twitter.com/jaCPSWv3fN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2024