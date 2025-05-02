TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Joe Hendry Opens Up The Show

Joe Hendry opens the show and he says he is still the TNA World Champion. The fans chant “Happy birthday”. He talks about facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania and defeating Ethan Page and Kazarian. He says he was attacked by Trick Williams, so he showed up at NXT and Trick was nowhere to be seen, and instead he was jumped by Dark State. He calls out Trick Williams. Trick Williams’ music plays but he shows up on the screen. He says he’s not in the building but he’s watching. He talks about Hendry’s boo-boo on his shoulder and tells him to watch his back. Hendry says the show will go on and tonight Nemeths and Kazarian will face Joe Hendry and The Hardys.

Gia Miller is backstage with The Rascalz. Wentz said he pinned the X-Division Champion Moose and he’s looking to do it again tonight.

Santino calls Sami Callihan and Mance Warner and Steph de Lander show up. Sami says they did something special, the most brutal, most violent match in TNA history. He said he would shake Mance’s hand. Mance says he thinks he is a loudmouth but he is shaking his hand. They shake hands. Sami says they’re done for now.

Mike Santana vs. Isaiah Moore

Moore hits a knee strike. Santana hits a cannonball in the corner and hits a powerbomb for the win.

Mike Santana def. Isaiah Moore by pinfall

After the match, Santana gets in the mic, he closed the chapter of Mustafa Ali and Order 4. He says his father taught him is that the top of one mountain is the bottom of another. He names Joe Hendry nd says he has something he wants and needs. He says from here on, he climbs the mountain to be World Champion.

Maclin makes his entrance, but the Northern Armory run out to attack him. Eric Young throws him in the ring and chokes Maclin with a chain. The Northern Armory and Eric Young retreat together.

Northern Armory is walking backstage and Santino Marella asks what they were doing with a chain. Eric says it was Maclin’s fault. Maclin shows up and Santino books them in a match next week.

Moose vs. Zachary Wentz for the TNA X-Division Championship

Wentz hits a Missile Dropkick followed by a twisting crossbody to the outside. Wentz hits an enzuigiri. Moose hits a uranage. Moose stretches Wentz’s body against the ring post. Wentz chops Moose and hits a superkick. Moose hits a powerslam on the floor. Moose takes down Wentz with a knee in the midsection. Moose with an Octopus Stretch, but Wentz gets out of it. Wentz hits a penalty kick off the apron followed by a moonsault. Moose hits a pop-up powerbomb for two. Wentz rolls up Moose for two. Moose runs up the ropes and hits a crossbody and kips up. Wentz counters a powerbomb attempt into a Code Red for two. Wentz hits the X-Factor followed by the Spiral Tap for two. Moose looks for a UFO Cutter, but Moose gets out of it. Alisha Edwards grabs Wentz’s foot and Moose hits a Spear for two.

Moose def. Zachary Wentz to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

We get a Bioflex Injury Report. They also unveil the Bioflex Recovery Room.

Gia Miller is backstage talking to the Great Hands. Skyler says Ali hasn’t been the same since Rebellion. He says that in order to create something great they have to destroy everything, and that’s what he’s going to do.

Cody Deaner comes out and says tonight at midnight, his contract is set to expire. He thanks Santino Marella to allow him to talk to everyone. He says everyone laughed at him when he shared his dream, but he can say that he is a proud professional wrestler. He says he is also a proud husband and father to amazing children. He says there is one company that gave him a chance and that is TNA. The fans chant “TNA”. He says because of them, he feels like a winner. Santino comes out and says he was backstage and getting choked up. He says he can provide to Under Siege. He says if Deaner can beat Eddie Edwards, he can go to the Board of Directors with a case to renew his contract. Robert Stone comes out with Victoria Crawford and says Santino Marella is under review. He says there is nepotism, and TNA needs someone with a vision, they need Robert Stone. He says the higher ups have put him in charge and if he happens to let something slip through the cracks, Deputy Director of Authority, Victoria Crawford will review it. He says Victoria will face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Under Siege. He says the higher-ups aren’t into a savage like Masha. He says he’s going to be watching Santino very closely.

Santino Marella walks up to Robert Stone and argues with him. Tessa Blanchard says Santino made this place into a joke, so maybe it’s time there’s someone that understands that there is a hierarchy in the Knockouts Division. She says maybe he should step aside. Tessa walks away with Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford.

Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat

Jody hits a pump kick followed by a German Suplex for two. Jody picks up Maggie for Pop Shove It but Maggie pokes her eye. Jody goes to the top rope and Maggie Lee trips her and hits a Tower of London for two. Jody rolls up Maggie for two. Jody hits short arm clotheslines in the corner and hits Pop Shove It for the win.

Maggie Lee def. Jody Threat by pinfall

Indi Hartwell Makes TNA iMPACT Debut

Back inside the Impact Zone, Gia Miller is shown at the top of the stage. She introduces her guest at this time, the newest addition to the TNA Knockouts division, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell. She makes her way out to chants of “Indi! Indi!”

She says she’s proud to be here. She’s proud to be on this roster. She says she’s not just a TNA Knockout now, she’s the TNA Knockout now. Gia asks her if she’s got her sights set on anyone particular. She mentions having history with many of them.

Hartwell vows not to be just another member of the roster. She promises to shake things up. “Because Indi Hartwell has officially ‘crossed the line!'” Hannifan plugs her first TNA t-shirt as the brief segment wraps up.

KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater

After a quick TNA Under Siege 2025 promotional trailer airs, we return inside the Impact Zone where the First Class theme hits. Out comes KC Navarro accompanied by AJ Francis. He settles inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening.

Leon Slater’s entrance tune hits and out comes the rookie sensation to a pretty healthy crowd reaction. Hannifan mentions Slater going viral because of the wild high spot from TNA Rebellion 2025. They also mention how close he came to winning the TNA X-Division Championship.

The bell sounds to get things started, and Navarro and Slater start zipping all over the ring, hitting the ropes on all four sides, before ultimate Navarro flips over Slater’s back and then dances to gloat afterwards.

Slater takes advantage of his lapse in focus and jumps in the early offensive lead. Slater knocks Navarro out to the floor. He goes to slingshot onto him, but lands on his feet and blasts him with a shot instead. Slater hits a modified Drive-By from the floor to the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Slater heads to the top-rope. Francis hops on the ring apron. The referee immediately ejects him from ringside. Slater hops off the ropes and taunts him, but then turns around into a huge tornado DDT from Navarro for a close two-count.

Slater hoists Navarro up for a suplex, but turns it into a twisting neckbreaker instead. He follows up with the cover, but only gets a count of two. Slater backs in the corner and stalks Navarro on the floor. He runs and leaps, flipping over the ring post from the ring to the floor and landing on his feet.

Navarro thought he out-smarted him by side-stepping him, but didn’t realize Slater landed on his feet. As Navarro finished gloating, he turned around into a big shot from Slater. Slater gets Navarro back in the ring and hits his top-rope swanton 450 for the victory.

Leon Slater defeated KC Navarro

Joe Hendry & The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers

The familiar sounds of Nic Nemeth’s “Wanted Man” entrance tune hits and out come the new TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Nemeth Brothers — Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth. They are then joined by the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian.

The viral smash hit “I Believe in Joe Hendry” hits for the second time inside the Impact Zone this evening. It transitions into “I Believe in Matt Hardy, and I Believe in Jeff Hardy,” with the two doing the same cheesy-smiley clapping. The trio head out as The Hardys regular theme plays and the crowd roars.

As soon as all six are settled inside the squared circle, they all begin duking it out. Hendry and The Hardys clear Kazarian and The Nemeths from the ring. They all do the dramatic Joe Hendry soap opera-style turn to the camera, and then all three lead the fans in a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the six-man tag-team main event of the evening continues. Back live, Matt Hardy is shown working over Ryan Nemeth. He hits his trademark middle rope leg drop for a two-count.

Matt ends up getting guzzled up in three-on-one fashion, as quick tags and referee distractions allow The Nemeth Brothers and Frankie Kazarian to manhandle and isolate Hardy in dominant fashion. They spit at Hendry, who comes in, prompting another beatdown while the referee is busy.

Jeff Hardy finally gets the much-needed hot tag for his team. He comes in off the tag with a ton of energy, taking it to all three members of the opposition, as they continue to feed into “The Charismatic Enigma’s” offensive flurry.

All six end up in the ring, with Hendry hitting fall-away slams on all three members of the opposing team. He plays to the crowd. He does the stomp-stomp-clap, “We will rock you!” routine and then connects with a Standing Ovation on Nemeth.

Out of nowhere, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams yanks Hendry out of the ring and attacks him. Nemeth hits Danger Zone on Jeff Hardy in the ring for the victory. After the match wraps up, Kazarian and The Nemeths celebrate and leave.

Trick is alone with Hendry in the ring. He lays him out with his Trick-Shot finisher. That’s how the special live episode of TNA iMPACT goes off the air.

Match Result: Frankie Kazarian & The Nemeth Brothers defeat Joe Hendry & The Hardys

