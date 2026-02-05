Total Nonstop Action Wrestling returns tonight!

The Thursday, February 5, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT airs live at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 2/5 iMPACT on AMC show:

* Trey Miguel in action

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Daria Rae to address No Surrender

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in action

* Elijah & Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

* Angel Warriors (Léi Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) & Indi Hartwell vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 9/8c for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.