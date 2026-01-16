The historic debut of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC is already generating plenty of backstage discussion, with several notable absences, surprises, and behind-the-scenes developments emerging ahead of tonight’s show at 9/8c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

One name fans will not see on the debut episode is Steve Maclin, who is not present for tonight’s broadcast.

There was also a late change involving Leon Slater. WWE reportedly expressed interest in using Slater during its upcoming European tour, which directly led to him being pulled from his originally scheduled match against Myron Reed. Reed was still set to work the date until the bout itself was ultimately canceled.

Meanwhile, The Rascalz are officially finished with TNA, with no remaining dates for the company. As previously noted, AEW began advertising their upcoming arrival during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, signaling that their next chapter is already underway.

On the surprise front, at least one “out of left field” name is said to be planned for tonight’s AMC debut, adding an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a landmark episode for the promotion.

Behind the scenes, TNA brought in multiple content creators for the show, while also making a concerted effort over the past week to keep several re-signings under wraps so they could be revealed on the company’s own terms.

There is also strong corporate presence at the event, with several AMC representatives in Dallas for the debut broadcast.

Not all absences are contract-related, however. A number of visa issues prevented talent and staff from arriving in time for the show. Dani Luna and a couple of agents are among those affected.

Finally, Lance Storm is another notable name not in attendance tonight, though he remains with TNA despite missing the AMC debut.

(H/T: Fightful Select)