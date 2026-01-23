There’s some notable movement happening behind the scenes in TNA, with both familiar faces backstage and potential returns being discussed ahead of tonight’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Candice Michelle is backstage at tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT, adding another recognizable name to the mix as the company continues to cycle in veterans and returning talent. While there’s no confirmation she’ll appear on-screen, her presence has already sparked some buzz.

In addition, TNA has reportedly been in talks about bringing Trey Miguel back to the company following his brief run and subsequent release from AEW. Discussions are said to be ongoing, suggesting a reunion could be on the table sooner rather than later.

Home Town Man is also back in the fold after previously dealing with visa-related issues that kept him sidelined. His return adds another piece to the evolving roster picture.

On the in-ring side, another match has been added to tonight’s broadcast from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Moose is set to go one-on-one with Cedric Alexander on TNA iMPACT, airing tonight on AMC.

A busy night for TNA, both backstage and on the card.

