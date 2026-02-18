TNA iMPACT saw an uptick in viewership this week as the promotion continues its run on TNA iMPACT’s new home on AMC.

The February 12, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT brought in 254,000 viewers on AMC.

That figure marks an increase from the 241,000 viewers the show delivered on February 5.

Even more notably, it represents the highest audience total for the program since making the move to AMC on January 15.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Thursday’s broadcast posted a 0.05 rating. That number held steady compared to last week’s 0.05 in the same demo.

