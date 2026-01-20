The first look at TNA Wrestling on its new television home delivered an immediate boost.

According to PWTorch, the debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, which aired Thursday, January 15, averaged 173,000 viewers. The broadcast also drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18–49 demographic, a figure that was independently backed up by Programming Insider.

Those numbers represent a notable increase from iMPACT’s previous run on AXS TV, where the show typically averaged between 75,000 and 100,000 viewers on a weekly basis.

From a content standpoint, TNA put a strong foot forward for its AMC debut. The episode was headlined by a TNA World Championship match pitting Mike Santana against Frankie Kazarian.

The show also featured several recognizable names, including AJ Styles and The Hardys, helping anchor the first night of TNA’s new era on a broader television platform.

A clear early sign that the move is already paying dividends.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlight and segment videos from TNA’s official YouTube channel for the January 15 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* AJ Styles RETURNS to TNA to Kick Off the AMC Era (453,000 views)

* Daria Rae and Elayna Black DEBUT in TNA (194,000 views)

* AND NEW! Mike Santana REGAINS TNA World Title (108,000 views)

* NXT’s Zaria STEPS UP to Accept Knockouts World Title Open Challenge (79,000 views)

* AND NEW! The Elegance Brand WIN Knockouts World Tag Team Titles (42,000 views)

