The roads to TNA Turning Point on November 14 and TNA Final Resolution on December 5 continue to wind down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns this evening, as TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night takes place at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

Advertised for the November 6 special themed episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program is Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards facing off against Sinner and Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands.

The match was made after Myers surfaced via social media to issue an open challenge, which the aforementioned three teams were quick to accept.

TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan will also appear on the show this evening, as she will speak in a new sit-down interview to discuss her upcoming title defense against Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace at NXT Gold Rush 2025 on November 18.

Featured below is the complete official TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night preview from TNAWrestling.com: