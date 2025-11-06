The roads to TNA Turning Point on November 14 and TNA Final Resolution on December 5 continue to wind down tonight.
TNA Wrestling returns this evening, as TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night takes place at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.
Advertised for the November 6 special themed episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program is Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards facing off against Sinner and Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands.
The match was made after Myers surfaced via social media to issue an open challenge, which the aforementioned three teams were quick to accept.
TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan will also appear on the show this evening, as she will speak in a new sit-down interview to discuss her upcoming title defense against Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace at NXT Gold Rush 2025 on November 18.
Featured below is the complete official TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night preview from TNAWrestling.com:
TNA iMPACT! Preview: November 6, 2025
The road to Turning Point continues as Open Fight Night makes its highly anticipated return for the first time since 2017. Anyone can make a challenge, and everyone must accept! When the opportunities are endless, what chaos will unfold? It all goes down this Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ around the world, AXS TV in the US, and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.
Brian Myers took to social media to issue the first challenge of this year’s Open Fight Night. Now The System, Sinner & Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands will collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting four-way tag team showdown. The competition in the TNA tag team division is more fierce than ever — which team will reign supreme?
A new side of Kelani Jordan has been unleashed, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to remain the TNA Knockouts World Champion. With her upcoming title defense against both Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace looming at NXT Gold Rush, Kelani will sit down for an exclusive interview on TNA iMPACT!
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
It’s going down.
The Rascals, Great Hands, Sinner & Saint.
The System is calling you out!@ThisIsTNA #TNAiMPACT#OpenFightNight pic.twitter.com/QYFG2nsZab
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) November 5, 2025
ok @kelani_wwe tell us how you really feel 😳#WWENXT https://t.co/3l0XdYMzuE
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 5, 2025