TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night starts … NOW!

The show kicks off with a special video message from the TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. He greets us from a locker room and talks up TNA Bound for Glory, and explains that tonight is ‘Open Fight Night.’

This is followed by a promo from Brian Myers released on TNA Digital this week, which set up the four team match coming later tonight.

Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (w/ Alicia Edwards)

The Rascals took all six of their opponents out with a double-dive to the floor. The crowd was behind the Rascalz as they double-teamed Icarus. Icarus caught Hotch with a forearm, setting Hotch up from a doulbe-team from Williams and Icarus. Hotch caught Williams with an eye-poke, but then Myers got the tag and went after Hotch.

Skyler distracted Myers, which allowed Hotch to catch him with a dropkick from behind that sent him to the floor. Skyler attacked Myers on the floor. Back in the ring, The Great Hands double-teamed Myers in their corner.

Hotch and Edwards hit a double team neckbreaker/legsweep on Myers for a near fall. Myers went for a sunset flipper two, but Hotch came back with a dropkick to get his own two count. Hotch dumped Myers to the floor again and Tasha Steelz attacked him on the floor.

Finally Edwards got the tag and hit Skyler with a lariat. Hotch got a high backdrop, and then Myers took Skyler down with a top rope rana. Then the match broke down with everyone getting in the ring for like a minute, before Edwards took out Skylar with a Boston Knee Party, and Edwards got the pinfall.

Winners: The System

— Jody Threat challenged Dani Luna tonight.

— The Elegance Brand is looking for Mr. Elegance. The prize is a one year contract with TNA Wrestling. If you think you’re Mr. Elegance, make a video and send it to EleganceBrand(at)TNAWrestling.com.

Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat

Threat went for a forward cannonball off the apron, but Luna ducked and Threat hit the floor with an audible thud. Back in the ring, Luna took threat down with an exploder. Luna went for another exploder, but Threat reversed it and hit an exploder of her own. The comeback was short-lived, and Luna hit a German suplex on Threat.

Threat came back with chops and forearms. Luna escaped a suplex but Threat hit a lariat. Threat dumped Luna to the floor and hit her with the cannonball. Back in the ring, Threat hit kind of a jackhammer for a near fall.

Threat went for a submission, but Luna caught her with a back elbow and a back-body drop. Luna hit a slingshot blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Luna started jawing with the ref, and that gave Threat the opening to grab a rear naked choke. Luna made the ropes to escape.

Luna buried a knee in Threat’s midsection. Threat came back with a forearm, so Luna put her down with another knee. Threat came back with more forearms, but Luna hit a clubbing forearm to the back of Threat’s neck.

Luna went for the Luna landing, but Threat escaped with a rana. Threat wound up on the outside, but Luna, in a impressive feat, got on the middle rope and threw Threat back into the ring with a release German suplex. Luna hit the Luna Landing and got the pinfall.

Winner: Dani Luna

TNA Injury Report Powered by Bioflex

* Mustafa Ali is day-to-day with injuries from the Hardcore War

* Jake Something is suffering lingering after effects from Rosemary’s mist, but isn’t expected to miss any time

* Mike Santana suffered a laceration in the Bound for Glory main event

— Cedric Alexander challenged Mike Santana to leave his title in the back and come out for a fight tonight.

TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night is still in progress now. Make sure to refresh this page often to view the latest TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night results and updates from the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday evening for complete TNA iMPACT results.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)