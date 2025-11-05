The lineup for this week’s special themed episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Thursday, November 6, 2025, special ‘Open Fight Night’ installment of TNA iMPACT, the official TNA Wrestling website released the updated preview for the show, which included some new announcements.
Now confirmed for TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night on 11/6 is Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards facing off against Sinner and Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands.
The match was made after Myers surfaced via social media to issue an open challenge, which the aforementioned three teams were quick to accept.
Additionally, it was announced that TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan will appear and speak in a new sit-down interview to discuss her upcoming title defense against Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace at NXT Gold Rush 2025 on November 18.
From TNAWrestling.com:
TNA iMPACT! Preview: November 6, 2025
The road to Turning Point continues as Open Fight Night makes its highly anticipated return for the first time since 2017. Anyone can make a challenge, and everyone must accept! When the opportunities are endless, what chaos will unfold? It all goes down this Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ around the world, AXS TV in the US, and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.
Brian Myers took to social media to issue the first challenge of this year’s Open Fight Night. Now The System, Sinner & Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands will collide in what promises to be a hard-hitting four-way tag team showdown. The competition in the TNA tag team division is more fierce than ever — which team will reign supreme?
A new side of Kelani Jordan has been unleashed, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to remain the TNA Knockouts World Champion. With her upcoming title defense against both Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace looming at NXT Gold Rush, Kelani will sit down for an exclusive interview on TNA iMPACT!
