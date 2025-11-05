The lineup for this week’s special themed episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Thursday, November 6, 2025, special ‘Open Fight Night’ installment of TNA iMPACT, the official TNA Wrestling website released the updated preview for the show, which included some new announcements.

Now confirmed for TNA iMPACT: Open Fight Night on 11/6 is Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards facing off against Sinner and Saint, The Rascalz and The Great Hands.

The match was made after Myers surfaced via social media to issue an open challenge, which the aforementioned three teams were quick to accept.

Additionally, it was announced that TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan will appear and speak in a new sit-down interview to discuss her upcoming title defense against Léi Yǐng Lee and Jordynne Grace at NXT Gold Rush 2025 on November 18.

