TNA Wrestling celebrates 23 years of history tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”
TNA iMPACT returns with a new episode tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a taped show from Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 19, 2025 episode:
* TNA celebrates 23 years
* TNA Champions Challenge
* Santino Marella to appear
* Order 4 will hold a Summit
* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* Matt Cardona & TBA vs. The System
* Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.
TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams , X-Division Champion @TheMooseNation, International Champion @SteveMaclin & World Tag Champions @NicTNemeth join forces in a massive 10-Man Champions Challenge… pic.twitter.com/y6OYqDxKAj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 18, 2025