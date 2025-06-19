TNA Wrestling celebrates 23 years of history tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

TNA iMPACT returns with a new episode tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a taped show from Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 19, 2025 episode:

* TNA celebrates 23 years

* TNA Champions Challenge

* Santino Marella to appear

* Order 4 will hold a Summit

* Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

* Matt Cardona & TBA vs. The System

* Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.