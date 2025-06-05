The road to TNA Against All Odds 2025 winds down tonight in “The Great White North.”

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with a taped show from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, June 5, 2025 episode:

* Elijah to address TNA Against All Odds

* Monsters Ball: Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

* Joe Hendry’s first appearance since TNA Under Siege

* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For June 5, 2025 before the show airs tonight right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

