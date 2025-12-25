It’s Christmas Day, but there’s still plenty of pro wrestling.

Along with a special AEW Christmas Collision show, today marks the return of the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

Scheduled to begin at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, the December 25, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA Wrestling program is advertised to feature a big ten-person tag-team main event.

The match is dubbed the “Christmas Special Surprise 10-Person Tag-Team” contest, with Mara Sade & BDE & Eric Young & Cassie Lee & Dezmond Xavier vs. Jake Something & Mance Warner & Rosemary & Ryan Nemeth & Jessie McKay.

Additionally, the 12/25 TNA iMPACT will also feature the 2025 TNA Wrestling Year-End Awards.