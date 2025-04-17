The road to TNA Rebellion continues on a special Countdown to TNA Unbreakable 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

On tap for tonight’s special episode are Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers, Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, Elijah takes center stage, Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx, Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna, as well as Laredo Kid vs. Jason Hotch.

Make sure to join us here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results and TNA Unbreakable 2025 results from Las Vegas, Nevada.