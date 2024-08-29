The road to TNA Emergence 2024 winds down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the “go-home” episode for their upcoming pay-per-view event on Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky.

On tap for the two-hour prime time Thursday night program tonight are the following matches and segments:

* TNA X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rich Swann

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match By Elegance: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

* Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander come together for a final face-off

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results, and again on Friday evening for complete TNA Emergence 2024 results.