The road to TNA Emergence 2024 winds down tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the “go-home” episode for their upcoming pay-per-view event on Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky.
On tap for the two-hour prime time Thursday night program tonight are the following matches and segments:
* TNA X-Division Championship: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rich Swann
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match By Elegance: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance
* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana
* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something
* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young
* Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander come together for a final face-off
Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results, and again on Friday evening for complete TNA Emergence 2024 results.
