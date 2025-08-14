The road to TNA Emergence 2025 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, as the road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues with the final stop before tomorrow’s TNA Emergence 2025 special event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 14, 2025 episode:

* The System vs. Trick Williams & First Class

* TNA Emergence Knockouts Tag-Team Summit

* Leon Slater & The Hardys vs. Cedric Alexander & The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

* King’s Speech With Jake Something & Steve Maclin

* John Skyler vs. Matt Cardona

* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.