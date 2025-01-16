The road to TNA Genesis 2025 begins winding down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with the TNA Genesis 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time Thursday night program:

* Josh Alexander to speak

* Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater

* Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something

* Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry face-to-face

* Eric Young & Steve Maclin vs. First Class

* Sami Callihan & PCO vs. The Hardys (For Genesis Tag Title Shot)

* Rosemary & Masha Slamovich Confessional

* Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance’s Pre-Launch Championship Celebration

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.

