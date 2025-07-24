The fallout from TNA Slammiversary 2025 goes down tonight in “The Plantation State.”

TNA Wrestling presents a special live episode of TNA iMPACT tonight at 8/7c from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 24, 2025 episode:

* Mike Santana vs. Joe Hendry

* New TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jane to appear

* New X-Division Champion Leon Slater to make first champion as champion

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration and a mystery partner

* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something – No DQ

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.