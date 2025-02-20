The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight.
TNA Wrestling runs Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida this evening for a special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 20, 2025 live episode of TNA iMPACT:
* Joe Hendry Encore Concert
* JDC vs. Leon Slater (No DQ)
* The Rascalz vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
* Tessa Blanchard vs. TBA
* The Northern Armory will speak
Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.