The fallout from TNA Emergence 2024 goes down tonight in “The Bluegrass State.”
TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with a show taped after their TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.
Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the September 5 episode of the show:
* Opener with The System
* KUSHIDA vs. Laredo Kid
* Eric Young vs. Jake Something
* Steph De Lander will confront Matt Cardona
* Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts title open challenge
* New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will speak
* The System (Moose & JDC) vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana
