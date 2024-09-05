The fallout from TNA Emergence 2024 goes down tonight in “The Bluegrass State.”

TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with a show taped after their TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the September 5 episode of the show:

* Opener with The System

* KUSHIDA vs. Laredo Kid

* Eric Young vs. Jake Something

* Steph De Lander will confront Matt Cardona

* Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts title open challenge

* New TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will speak

* The System (Moose & JDC) vs. Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

