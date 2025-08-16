TNA Wrestling returns to B-More for the second night in a row later this evening.

Following the taped episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night from Kingston, Rhode Island, the promotion returned on Friday evening with their live TNA Emergence 2025 special event from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Scheduled for tonight is a TNA iMPACT television taping, which will begin the filming of matches and segments for the final shows leading up to the company’s biggest annual event, TNA Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

On tap for the TNA iMPACT taping this evening in Baltimore, MD. is TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys vs. TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander in a featured tag-team tilt.

Also advertised for tonight’s taping are TNA World Champion Trick Williams, TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Elegance Brand, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, Mike Santana, Masha Slamovich, The System, Order 4, Mara Sade, The IInspiration, Indi Hartwell and Frankie Kazarian.

