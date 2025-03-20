The fallout from TNA Sacrifice 2025 goes down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with this week’s post-TNA Sacrifice 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from El Paso, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 20, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

* Cabinet banned from Ringside: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. appears on First Class Penthouse

* Masha Slamovich to kick off the show

* Mance Warner in action

* The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory

* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice

* Championship Celebration with new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance

