The fallout from TNA Sacrifice 2025 goes down tonight.
TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with this week’s post-TNA Sacrifice 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from El Paso, Texas.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 20, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)
* Cabinet banned from Ringside: Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. appears on First Class Penthouse
* Masha Slamovich to kick off the show
* Mance Warner in action
* The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice
* Championship Celebration with new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance
