The fallout from TNA Victory Road 2024 goes down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of the show, which was taped over the weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match, Spitfire will make the first defense of their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, Matt Cardona will finally make his in-ring return in a match against Rhino, First Class vs. Sinner & Saint is scheduled in tag-team action, and we will hear from Joe Hendry.

Check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.