The fallout from TNA Victory Road 2024 goes down tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of the show, which was taped over the weekend in San Antonio, Texas.
On tap for tonight’s show is Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match, Spitfire will make the first defense of their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, Matt Cardona will finally make his in-ring return in a match against Rhino, First Class vs. Sinner & Saint is scheduled in tag-team action, and we will hear from Joe Hendry.
Check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.
.@Santana_Proud faces @DirtyDangoCurty in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH this Thursday at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/1ZN3DI9vg8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024
After his win at #TNAVictoryRoad, We'll hear from @joehendry THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/p6MV4spba0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024
.@TheMattCardona steps into the ring against @Rhyno313 this Thursday! Don’t miss it at 8/7c on @AXSTV & TNA+!
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024
After conquering @mashaslamovich and @RealTSteelz at #TNAVictoryRoad, Spitfire will defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships this week on #TNAiMPACT! @JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro
Subcribe to TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024
This Thursday at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT, it's First Class vs. Sinner & Saint! Don’t miss @AJFrancis410 & @KCwrestles take on @thejudasicarus & @proTWilliams on @AXSTV & TNA+!
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 18, 2024