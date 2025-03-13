The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 winds down tonight.
TNA Wrestling returns with a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, as TNA iMPACT goes down tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 13, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:
* Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBA (TNA World Title)
* Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali in a Summit
* Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid
* Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater (Sacrifice Advantage Match)
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* JDC vs. Cody Deaner
* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee
Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
.@joehendry will defend the TNA World Championship THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/5QThLjgNDo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 11, 2025
.@MustafaAli_X and @Santana_Proud meet for a Summit THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jXUSwHUcJF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 11, 2025
Tessa Blanchard and @CoraJadeWWE face @mashaslamovich and @TheLeiYingLee THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/HLq8Yz2ZWc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 10, 2025
.@WesLee_WWE faces @Laredokidpro1 THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jP7E5k7eqB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2025
.@DirtyDangoCurty faces @CodyDeaner THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/eJ8H0vAe3E
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 12, 2025
.@XiaBrookside faces @WeAreRosemary THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/CZniNwL873
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 10, 2025