The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 winds down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns with a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, as TNA iMPACT goes down tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with the TNA Sacrifice 2025 “go-home” episode.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 13, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. TBA (TNA World Title)

* Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali in a Summit

* Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid

* Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater (Sacrifice Advantage Match)

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* JDC vs. Cody Deaner

* Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.