The weekly TNA iMPACT show returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+, with a taped show from Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour program:
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Moose (X-Division Title)
* Jody Threat vs. Heather By Elegance
* Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
* Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz
