TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

The weekly TNA iMPACT show returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+, with a taped show from Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour program:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Moose (X-Division Title)

* Jody Threat vs. Heather By Elegance

* Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry

* Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.