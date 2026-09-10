TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV.
Advertised for the Thursday, September 10, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Rich Swann vs. Vincent
* Elayna Black vs. Heather by Elegance
* TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Rohit Raju
* TNA Knockouts World Title Match: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Gabby Forza
* TNA World Heavyweight Title (No DQ) Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy
* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian
* Elijah in concert
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results.