TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV.

Advertised for the Thursday, September 10, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Rich Swann vs. Vincent

* Elayna Black vs. Heather by Elegance

* TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Rohit Raju

* TNA Knockouts World Title Match: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Gabby Forza

* TNA World Heavyweight Title (No DQ) Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

* Elijah in concert

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results.