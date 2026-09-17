TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV.

Advertised for the Thursday, September 17, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Career-threatening match: Moose vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Zoey Serrano vs. Harley Hudson

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

* Elijah & Ricky Sosa vs. The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)

* TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Rich Swann vs. LJ Cleary

* TNA Knockouts Television Title Match: M by Elegance (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.