TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV.
Advertised for the Thursday, September 17, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Career-threatening match: Moose vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Zoey Serrano vs. Harley Hudson
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Leon Slater
* Elijah & Ricky Sosa vs. The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)
* TNA X-Division Championship Qualifying Match: Rich Swann vs. LJ Cleary
* TNA Knockouts Television Title Match: M by Elegance (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.