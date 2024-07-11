The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns with a new episode this evening at 8/7c from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, airing on AXS TV and TNA+.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program is NXT Superstar and No Quarter Catch Crew member Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the TNA Digital Media Championship, as well as the latest TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge by Jordynne Grace.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA in a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender to the TNA X-Division Championship, JDC vs. Chris Bey of ABC, plus more.

Make sure to check back here after the show for a complete TNA iMPACT recap.