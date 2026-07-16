TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns live this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV with a taped show from Albany, New York.
Advertised for the July 16 episode of TNA iMPACT are the following matches and segments:
- * X Division Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner
* Moose vs. AJ Francis
* Rosemary vs. M by Elegance in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
* Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
* Mustafa Ali addresses the state of the Order 4 faction
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.
One victory down, one championship to go. 🤜
Tune into #TNAiMPACT this Thursday on AMC. Stream live on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/y8GHu05MFT
— AMC TV (@AMC_TV) July 15, 2026