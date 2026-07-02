The fallout from TNA Slammiversary 2026 goes down tonight in “The Empire State.”

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from Albany, New York, as the post-Slammiversary show airs live for two hours.

Advertised for the July 2, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* KC Navarro vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament: Allie vs. M. by Elegance

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament: Mara Sadè vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA X-Division Championship No. 1 Contendership: Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. BDE vs Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. The Home Town Man

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.