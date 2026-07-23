TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns live this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV with a taped show from Albany, New York.
Advertised for the July 23 episode of TNA iMPACT are the following matches and segments:
- * TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. K.C. Navarro
* The Righteous Deletion TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. The Righteous
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Match:Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards
* Moose & Elijah vs. A.J. Francis & Frankie Kazarian
* We’ll hear from The System
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.