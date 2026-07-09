The road to crowning the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion continues tonight.
TNA Wrestling returns this evening with a new episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from Albany, New York that features two title matches and the start of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament.
The following matches are scheduled for the July 9 episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 9/8c on AMC TV:
- * TNA Knockouts World Championship – No DQ: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jody Threat vs. Gabby Forza
* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Indi Hartwell vs. Vicious Vicki Venuto
* Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.
Predict the final of the Knockouts Television Title tournament. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/iki4Usffmu
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 7, 2026