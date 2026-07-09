The road to crowning the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion continues tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns this evening with a new episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from Albany, New York that features two title matches and the start of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament.

The following matches are scheduled for the July 9 episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 9/8c on AMC TV:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship – No DQ: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jody Threat vs. Gabby Forza

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Indi Hartwell vs. Vicious Vicki Venuto

* Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.