TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Advertised for the January 29, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * The System Kicks Off the Show
* Elayna Black In Action
* Feast or Fired Reveal
* Stacks vs. Home Town Man
* Nic Nemeth vs. B.D.E.
* No Holds Barred: AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann
* Elijah vs. Rich Swann
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.