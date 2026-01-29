TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Advertised for the January 29, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* The System Kicks Off the Show

* Elayna Black In Action

* Feast or Fired Reveal

* Stacks vs. Home Town Man

* Nic Nemeth vs. B.D.E.

* No Holds Barred: AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

* Elijah vs. Rich Swann

