TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Advertised for the February 12, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Moose to open the show
* Albuquerque Street Fight: Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
* BDE responds to Eric Young’s opportunity of a lifetime
* Elijah to speak
* Eric Young to speak
* The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & Cedric Alexander) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy), Moose, & Mike Santana
