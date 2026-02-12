TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Advertised for the February 12, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Moose to open the show

* Albuquerque Street Fight: Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

* BDE responds to Eric Young’s opportunity of a lifetime

* Elijah to speak

* Eric Young to speak

* The System (Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & Cedric Alexander) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy), Moose, & Mike Santana

