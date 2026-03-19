TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV from Atlanta, GA.
Advertised for the Thursday, March 19, 2026 episode are the following matches:
- * Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man
* Dani Luna & Arianna Grace vs. Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside)
* Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone
* Brian Myers vs. Moose
* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)
* Steve Maclin and Mike Santana face-to-face
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.