TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV from Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the Thursday, March 19, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man

* Dani Luna & Arianna Grace vs. Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside)

* Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone

* Brian Myers vs. Moose

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)

* Steve Maclin and Mike Santana face-to-face

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.