The road to TNA Sacrifice continues tonight.
TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA.
Advertised for the Thursday, March 26, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards.
* Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson.
* Moose vs. Bear Bronson.
* Mustafa Ali vs. BDE.
* Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers.
* Eric Young vs. TBA.
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.