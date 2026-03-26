The road to TNA Sacrifice continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the Thursday, March 26, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards.

* Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson.

* Moose vs. Bear Bronson.

* Mustafa Ali vs. BDE.

* Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers.

* Eric Young vs. TBA.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.