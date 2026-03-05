TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Atlanta, GA.
Advertised for the March 5, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Mike Santana to speak live
* Knockouts World Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Jody Threat
* TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
* #1 Contender for TNA Tag Team Titles: The System vs. The Righteous vs. BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner and Saint
* Elayna Black vs. Mara Sadé
* “The King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian and special guest Elijah
* The Elegance Brand to speak live
* Moose to speak live
