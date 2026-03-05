TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the March 5, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana to speak live

* Knockouts World Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Jody Threat

* TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

* #1 Contender for TNA Tag Team Titles: The System vs. The Righteous vs. BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner and Saint

* Elayna Black vs. Mara Sadé

* “The King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian and special guest Elijah

* The Elegance Brand to speak live

* Moose to speak live

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.