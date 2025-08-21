The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues tonight in Baltimore, Maryland.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on TNA+ worldwide, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and at 9/8c on AXS TV in the US.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 21, 2025 episode:

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams kicks off the show

* Order 4 vs. The System & Matt Cardona

* TNA Knockouts & NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane’s Message

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts Gauntlet

For those interested, you can read complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For August 21 From Baltimore, MD. before the show even airs tonight.

Check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA iMPACT results.