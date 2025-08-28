The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues tonight in B-More.
TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube with this week’s new episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 28, 2025 episode:
* We will hear from new TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance
* Trick Williams & AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana & Steve Maclin
* The Hardys vs. Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander
* The IInspiration vs. Fatal Influence
* Tasha Steelz vs. Mara Sade
* Eric Young vs. Myron Reed
