The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues tonight in B-More.

TNA Wrestling returns at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube with this week’s new episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 28, 2025 episode:

* We will hear from new TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance

* Trick Williams & AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana & Steve Maclin

* The Hardys vs. Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander

* The IInspiration vs. Fatal Influence

* Tasha Steelz vs. Mara Sade

* Eric Young vs. Myron Reed

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA iMPACT results.