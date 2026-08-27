TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Advertised for the Thursday, August 27, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament Finals: M by Elegance vs. Jada Stone

* Jason Hotch and Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali and Special Agent Zero

* Rich Swann vs. LJ Cleary

* Elijah vs. Bear Bronson

* We’ll hear from Indi Hartwell

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete TNA iMPACT Results.