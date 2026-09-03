TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Advertised for the Thursday, September 3, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Zoey Serrano & Xia Brookside vs. Indi Hartwell & Harley Hudson

* Qualifier for X Division Title Match at Bound For Glory: K.C. Navarro vs. Joe Alonzo

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship — Open Challenge: Allie & Kiera Hogan (c) vs. TBA

* BDE (w/ Rich Swann) vs. Dutch (w/ Vincent)

* #1 Contenders Match for TNA International Title shot: Jason Hotch vs. Trey Miguel

* AJ Francis in action

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results.