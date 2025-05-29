The road to TNA Against All Odds 2025 continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with a taped show from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, May 29, 2025 episode:

* Trick Williams Will Appear

* Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona (TNA International Title)

* Santino Marella & Arianna Grace vs. Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford

* Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance

* Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh

* Mance Warner vs. Bryce Hansen

This Thursday I return to the ring for competition in @ThisIsTNA for the 1st time since 2017… https://t.co/M2UwNOl2hV — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) May 29, 2025

We'll hear from NEW TNA World Champion @_trickwilliams THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/rIIs7sWvyr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 28, 2025