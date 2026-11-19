TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 19, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Bear Bronson vs. KC Navarro

* “The Dollhouse” Taryn Terrell, Mila Moore, and Harley Hudson will be appearing

* Xia Brookside will be in action

* Trey Miguel will appear following the Destination X PPV

* Allie, Shotzi Blackheart, Gabby Forza, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell join forces to take on TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Apex and Fire ’N Flava in an 8-Knockouts Tag Team Match

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.