TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 9/8c on AMC from Omaha, Nebraska.
Advertised for the Thursday, November 26, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Mile High Street Fight: Bear Bronson vs Moose
* AJ Francis issues an Open Challenge
* Ricky Sosa vs Ryan Nemeth
* AAW Championship Match: Joe Alonzo (c) vs The Home Town Man
* The Hardys, Moose and Ricky Rosa vs The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.