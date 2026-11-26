TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 9/8c on AMC from Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 26, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Mile High Street Fight: Bear Bronson vs Moose

* AJ Francis issues an Open Challenge

* Ricky Sosa vs Ryan Nemeth

* AAW Championship Match: Joe Alonzo (c) vs The Home Town Man

* The Hardys, Moose and Ricky Rosa vs The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.