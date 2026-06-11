TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Cobank Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Advertised for the June 11, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* TNA World Championship Match: Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

* TNA International Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. K.C. Navarro

* Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander

* The Elegance Brand vs. Mara Sadè, Rosemary & Allie

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.