TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Cobank Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Advertised for the June 11, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * TNA World Championship Match: Mike Santana vs. Eric Young
* TNA International Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. K.C. Navarro
* Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander
* The Elegance Brand vs. Mara Sadè, Rosemary & Allie
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.