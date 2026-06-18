TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Denver, CO.

Advertised for the June 18, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro vs. Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch

* Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards

* Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander

* Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black

* Xia Brookside speaks

* Ricky Sosa will be in action

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.